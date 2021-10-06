Kerala to Reopen Schools from November 1 But Not for Different-Abled Kids

Schools to reopen in Kerala on November 1 after about one and a half years, however, differently-abled students have been asked not to resume physical classes. The schools will reopen in a phased manner and in the first phase, children with special needs are not invited to school.

Among other kids too, attending physical classes is not mandatory. Online classes will also work parallelly. Several guidelines have been issued by the state to be followed while reopening schools.

Schools have been asked not to function at its full capacity. Each class of students will be divided into batches to limit the number of people on the campus at any given point in time. Class timings and Intervals for each class will be different to avoid crowding. In schools where the number of children is less will be allowed to hold classes in a single batch as well. As a first phase classes will be held only in the mornings.

All teachers and staff have been asked to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with both doses.

For those students who are unable to reach schools, the existing digital attendance will continue.

In schools there will be a register to monitor if anyone has symptoms, sick rooms will also be provided. A school-level helpline will also be set up. At the school level staff council meet, PTA meetings and meetings with elected representatives should be held.

