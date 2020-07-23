Take the pledge to vote

Kerala University Admissions 2020: Registration Process Begins for UG Courses; All You Need to Know

Kerala University Admissions 2020: For further details, all the interested aspirants can visit the official website of Kerala University at keralauniversity.ac.in or admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Trending Desk

July 23, 2020
Kerala University Admissions 2020 | If you are willing to take admissions in any Undergraduate course in the Kerala University, it is time to gear up as the State University has already started the registration process. The University of Kerala has begun the online undergraduate registration process for admission in the 2020-21 academic session. For further details, all the interested aspirants can visit the official website of Kerala University at keralauniversity.ac.in or admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

The registration process for Kerala University begun from Tuesday, July 21 and will conclude on August 17, 2020. Once the Kerala University registration process ends, the department will release the first allotment list on August 18.

As reported by NDTV, the state university will grant admission to the students to government colleges, aided colleges, self-financing colleges, and Centers of the University using the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).

All the candidates who will be allotted a seat for admission in the first list will have to remit University admission fee through online mode. This has to be done in order to confirm the allotment of the seat and rearranging or deleting the higher options between August 18 and August 23, 2020.

Thereafter, the Kerala University will allot the second allotment list on August 24. The students who will be allotted a seat in the second list will have to follow the same process to confirm their seat between August 24 and September 4, 2020.

Kerala University UG Admission 2020: Here’s how to apply

  • Step 1: Students will have to login to the official website at keralauniversity.ac.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, one has to select the UG page and click for the link to apply

  • Step 3:Enter all the required details as per the Kerala Class 10 marksheet

  • Step 4: You will receive your application number and password, which can be used to fill the admission form

  • Step 5: Pay the registration fee to confirm the registration process

  • Step 6: Complete you application form, upload photo and signature and select your preferred options

