Kerala University Asks Professors to Censor Statements in Classrooms that may be 'Anti-national'

Faculty members of Kasargod-based Central University of Kerala have been directed to avoid giving provocative statements that are ‘anti-national and will be used against the interest of the nation.’ The circular, dated August 30, stated that strict actions will be taken against all who indulge in such activities in the coming future.

The Print reported that the notice came after an assistant professor Gilbert Sebastian was temporarily suspended on May 17 for allegedly questioning whether the RSS-BJP is a proto-fascist organisation.

It was learned that the order for Sebastian’s suspension was withdrawn by Vice-Chancellor H Venkateshwarlu on June 10 after the professor submitted a letter wherein he expressed his regret that his views in class were “misconstrued by others and brought unnecessary and unfavourable attention to the university."

While speaking to the news portal about the circular, the registrar-in-charge of the Central University of Kerala, R Pilankatta said that all classes are now online, therefore teachers will have to be aware and careful about the statements they make. She further stated that the teacher should ensure that examples and anecdotes cited in the class should not hurt any student’s sentiments or the national security of the country. “We issued the notice to be fair to all students and professors so that classrooms are more comfortable spaces,” she added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sebastian had allegedly questioned the decisions made by the union government and had also asked whether RSS-BJP was a proto-fascist organisation. He had allegedly criticised the Central government’s decision to export COVID-19 vaccines, without first meeting the requirement of the country. India started exporting vaccines, as grants as well as commercial shipments, from January 20. The country faced the second wave of COVID-19 starting inthe last week of March.

