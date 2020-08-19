Kerala University Extends Online Admission Deadline till Aug 25, Apply at admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University Admissions 2020: The University of Kerala has extended the deadline for online registration for undergraduate courses till August 25. Interested students who have not yet applied to the varsity can apply by visiting the official website, admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

As mentioned in the university's prospectus, the admissions to all undergraduate courses, except BPEd and BFA, are known as first-degree programmes. Admissions to these courses are based on the online centralized allotment.

Registered students will be allotted colleges and courses based on merit. Those who want to go for the allotted course and college, they can confirm their seat by paying the fee.

The registration process for Kerala University UG admission 2020 started on July 21 this year, while the trial allotment list was released on August 12. The first allotment list is expected to be out soon, after which students will be required to confirm their seats within a week.

It will be followed by a second allotment list, after which no further lists will be announced. The Kerala University has not yet confirmed the date for the reopening of the colleges.

The online registration process for admission to undergraduate courses was earlier scheduled to conclude on August 17.

The university admission process all across the nation has observed a delay this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the delay of board results. The schools and universities also had to either postpone or cancel their yearly examinations during COVID-19 this year.