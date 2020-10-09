Kerala University Registration 2020: Last Date for Colleges to Add New Courses; Apply at keralauniversity.ac.in

The Kerala University invited applications from colleges or educational agencies for registration of new degree courses. Today is the last date to register for those new degree courses. Those institutions who want to register can do so by visiting the official website of University of Kerala at keralauniversity.ac.in.

These programmes include the traditional ones already offered by the university and new set of cutting edge courses suggested by the Kerala government-appointed committee. The university has come up with 19 new UG courses this year.

The varsity also put out a notification inviting applications from students for admission to new degree courses allotted to aided and self-financing education institutions that come under the Kerala University. The deadline to register for getting into these programmes in 29 aided and self-financing colleges is October 15 till 5 pm, reported Times of India.

The national daily reported that till now, only aided and self-financing institutes have successfully registered for the new programmes. A few government colleges are likely to apply for the courses today.

Students who want to check the names of colleges which have registered for the new courses can do so by visiting the varsity’s official website.

The admission portal of the Kerala University will remain open for new registration and alterations. Besides, students can cancel higher options, make changes in grace and re-evaluation marks and category till October 15.

While submitting credentials or editing, candidates should make sure that there is no spelling mistake or any other error. Before submitting the application for admission, they should check every detail carefully.

Those whose applications were rejected because of non-payment of fees can avail the “Reconsider” option on the portal. Under this, they may submit requests for considering their applications again for allotment in third phase.

The Kerala University has commenced centralised allotment process for first-year degree courses that were to appear soon. The third allotment for these courses is expected to be done on October 17.