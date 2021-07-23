Kerala's Oldest Student Bhagheerathy Amma Who Passed Class 4 at Age of 105, Passes Away

The Bharata Nareesakthi award winner Bhagheerathy Amma, (107) native of Prakkulam in Kollam district passes away today morning. Known as Kerala’s oldest student, Bhagheerathy Amma had passed her class 4 equivalency examination conducted by Kerala literacy mission with 75% marks and scored 100% marks for Mathematics at age of 105.

She was preparing to attend her seventh standard equivalency examination this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier congratulated her in his Maan ki Baat programme for her achievement.

She was facing health issues related to old age for one month. She had breathed her last at 1.55 am today at her residence in Prakkulam, Kollam. Bhageerathi Amma was a mother to five children and grandmother to 13.

Bhageerathi Amma had to leave formal education at the age of 9 and revived her dream to study at a later age.

