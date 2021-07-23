Khan Academy, Snapdeal Offer Free Foundational Course for School Students to Bridge Learning Gap

Khan Academy along with Snapdeal has launched a digital learning initiative for students in classes 1 to 10. “The Foundation Program” will be available in English, Hindi, and Kannada and it aims to minimize the learning gaps in children and build a solid foundation for the next class.

The program will focus on revising important concepts from the previous year in math and language comprehension, helping them build a strong foundation for the new class. All the resources will be available to parents and learners for free.

Khan Academy will provide online academic resources and interactive learning materials for children through online platform for Snapdeal’s seller partners. “The platform is easy to navigate for first-time users among parents and learners with easy-to-understand explainer videos and step-by-step guides," Snapdeal said.

Learners can also opt to receive weekly learning links via Whatsapp. Every week they will receive a math lesson, short story, and a fun activity exercise. Kids can learn at their own pace and time. They will also receive learning posters, and certificates as well to keep them motivated.

“The school closures have affected millions of families, with significant and extended disruption of academic schedules. We are delighted to partner with Khan Academy, whose standards of academic excellence are globally recognised. This joint initiative will help students practice at their own pace and will also help accelerate their learning,” said Rajnish Wahi, Senior Vice President, Snapdeal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here