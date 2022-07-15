Kids Weep After Teacher is Transferred to Another School in UP

School children crying and refusing to let go a teacher who has been transferred, is a very rare sight, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivendra Singh, a primary school teacher in Raigarh Primary School in Chandauli, was recently transferred to another school. His farewell was held in the school earlier this week where students hugged him and cried inconsolably. An emotional Singh is seen trying to console them. “I will visit you soon. Keep studying hard. You must do well,” he is heard telling the children.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. Sources said that Singh became immensely popular because of his unconventional ways of teaching and drawing his students’ interest.

He was posted as an assistant teacher at the school in 2018. He used games and social media to raise awareness among the children, drawing more and more students to the school, which had always seen low attendance because of the difficult terrain.

