KIITEE 2022 Admissions Begin for UG, PG Courses, no Application Fee Levied

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), a private deemed to be university based in Odisha started the registration process for KIITEE - the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university. Interested candidates can fill the registration form online mode. The registration form is available on the official website of the university at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

The admissions to all the programmes will be offered through KIITEE 2022, except for MBBS and BDS. The criteria for admission into the course varies as per the course. Candidates can get full detail about the criteria from the KIITEE’s official website. The application forms are available for both Indian and international students. To encourage most candidates to apply for the university, the university has announced that their is no is no application fee for KITEE 2022 for both national and international applications.

KIITEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kiittee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KIITEE-2022 Apply Now’ tab at the left side of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘click here for new registration’ button

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents, and submit

The university website has also listed out all their exam centers that the candidates can choose from. Once a candidate fills the form, they can also check the KIITEE 2022 application status after the successful submission of the application form. It can be noted that the university has yet not announced the KIITEE 2022 exam dates.

To seek admission, candidates will have to clear an exam. The exam syllabus and pattern depends upon the course a student is applying for. Based on marks scored in the entrance exam KIITEEE, a merit list will be published based on which candidates will get seats via merit-based counselling.

KIIT is the only university from Odisha and among only 10 self-financing universities in India to have been accorded the ‘Institution of Eminence’ status by the government.

