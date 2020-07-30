KIITEE Entrance Exam Result 2020 Released at kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Direct Link Here
KIITEE Entrance Exam Result 2020: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination Result 2020 was announced by the varsity on its official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.
Representative Image
KIITEE Entrance Exam Result 2020 | The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) released KIITEE 2020 entrance examination result today, July 30. The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination Result 2020 was announced by the varsity on its official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Candidates, who sat for the examination can also check their score via direct link here. All candidates will be asked to enter their application number and select date of birth from the drop down to land on the result page.
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology online examination was conducted from July 24 to July 28.
The entrance exam is conducted to provide admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology will release the schedule and details related to the counselling soon on its website. Selected candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website for future reference.
KIITEE 2020 result: How to check the entrance exam score -
- Step 1: Type the name of the official website of KIITEE
- Step 2: Look for a link on the right hand side on the screen with KIITEE result
- Step 3: Click on the red coloured box
- Step 4: Enter application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
- Step 5: KIITEE result is here.
