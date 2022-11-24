KIOCL Opens Recruitment for Managerial Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2,80,000

Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) is seeking eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant General Manager, General Manager, Chief General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Medical Superintendent, Assistant Manager, and Deputy Manager.

There are a total of 15 vacancies available for these posts. Interested candidates can apply online in the Human Resourced-Career section of the website -www.kioclltd.in. The deadline for application submission is December 3.

KIOCL Opens Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age Criteria: In order to be considered for the posts candidates must be under the age group of 30 years to 55 years.

KIOCL Opens Recruitment: How to apply?

Candidates also have to submit their application in the format specified under the job advertisement to- General Manager (HR), HR Department, 2nd Block, Sarjapur Road, Koramangala. Moreover, they need to attach photocopies of their Educational Qualifications, Experience/ Service Certificates, and other requested documents. The offline applications must be submitted by post before, December 9.

Those applying in the recruitment drive are required to send a demand draft of Rs 500 drawn in favour of ‘KIOCL limited’ payable at Bengaluru. However, candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from giving the demand draft. It is to be noted that this application fee is non-refundable therefore applicants should thoroughly check their eligibility before applying for a post.

KIOCL Recruitment 2022: Post Name and Vacancies

Chief General Manager (Mining) – 1

Assistant General Manager (Electrical) – 2

Assistant General Manager (Mining) – 1

Assistant Manager (Survey) – 1

Deputy General Manager (Finance) – 1

Deputy Manager (Geology) – 1

Deputy Manager (Structural) – 1

General Manager (Finance) – 1

General Manager (Materials) – 1

General Manager (Commercial) – 1

Senior Manager (Training and Safety) – 2

Senior Manager (Commercial) – 1

Medical Superintendent – 1

KIOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those who get selected will be able to earn a monthly salary of up to Rs 2,80,000. The selection of an applicant is going to be based on a personal interview. For information regarding eligibility requirements, salary structure, and other details, aspirants can read the official notification shared by KIOCL.

