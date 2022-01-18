KLEEE 2022 from January 27 in Remote Proctored Mode, Scholarship Worth Rs 100 Crore Announced

KL Deemed-to-be University will hold its engineering entrance exam KLEEE on January 27, 28, and 29 January in an online, remote proctored mode. Admit card for the examination will be released on January 25. Interested candidates can apply for the exam schedule on official at www.kluniversity.in

To encourage students from financially weaker backgrounds, KL Deemed-to-be University has also announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for merit scholarships 2021. The scholarship will be allocated towards the tuition fee.

The exam will be held in three phases. For phase-1 exams, the last date to apply is January 34 and the admit card will be released on January 25, as per the official notice. The phase two and three exam dates are not yet revealed.

KLEEE 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the KLEEE official website - kluniversity.in

Step 2. Click on “KLEEE admissions 2022 apply now” from the homepage

Step 3. Complete the KLEEE 2022 registration process

Step 4. Upload the relevant documents in the application form as per the specification

Step 5. Pay the KLEEE application fee

Step 6. Preview all details and submit the KLEEE application form 2022

After filling the form, candidates will get a chance to edit their application forms. Students can make changes to several things except for email id and mobile numbers. They can also have a choice of program. “Final decision of your choice of programme would be finalized at the time of counselling," it said.

Those interested can apply for the examination by paying the KLEEE 2022 application fee of Rs 1000 for all the candidates. Candidates have to fill the form online and pay the applicants fee in online mode only through credit/ debit card or internet banking.

Those who clear the entrance exam will have to participate in the counselling process. Based on counselling which includes merit and choice of selection of courses by candidates will be criteria for allocating seats to students. Students need to verify documents and pay fee to reserve their seats.

