KMAT 2020 Admit Card is Out On kmatindia.com, Exam to be Conducted in Online Proctored Mode

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 admit card is out on its official website at kmatindia.com/index.php?page=test-structure. Those who successfully submitted the KMAT 2020 online application on or before October 20 can download their KMAT 2020 admit card by using the required log in details. Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will conduct the KMAT 2020 on October 29. The KPPGCA has decided to conduct the exam online in remote-proctored computer-based test mode owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates will be able to take the KMAT exam 2020 through their laptops or desktops at their home. Students are advised to take the test in a closed and isolated place as their every movement will be recorded in the webcam and microphone. The student must ensure that the internet connection is working properly. They should also keep in mind that they cannot take the exam on smartphones or tab as it’s not allowed.

KMAT 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of KPPGCA kmatindia.com/index.php?page=key-dates

Step 2: Click on the link KMAT admit card 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your KMAT 2020 application number and date of birth and submit

Step 4: KMAT 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and go through it

The direct link of downloading the KMAT admit card 2020 is mentioned here: admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E353K59214/

Once the KMAT 2020 hall ticket is downloaded, check the details mentioned on it and read the instructions to be followed on the day of the exam. Candidates are advised to follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card and log in to the exam portal at the mentioned time in admit card.

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association conducts the KMAT exam to provide admission to MBA and MCA in more than 189 AICTE approved Management Institutes and universities in Bangalore and Karnataka.