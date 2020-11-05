KMAT 2020 Registration Reopened for Pencil-paper Mode Test; Exam to be Held on Nov 28

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has re-announced the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 registration process for students who were unable to appear in the KMAT 2020 online exam on October 29, 2020. KPPGCA will conduct the KMAT 2020 paper on November 28, 2020, in pencil-paper mode. Interested candidates are advised to fill the KMAT 2020 application form at the earliest. According to the official statement, this is the last chance to appear for KMAT 2020.

KPPGCA conducts KMAT 2020 to offer admission to MBA/MCA in over 189 AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes across the state. KMAT 2020 exam will be conducted in 10 cities across the state.

How to fill KMAT 2020 application form -

Step 1: Visit at kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on the tab which reads, KMAT 2020

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Now’ in the drop-down menu

Step 4: A new page will be opened, click on ‘Register(New Candidates)’

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Click on Submit and continue

Step 7: Fill the KMAT 2020 application form by entering all the required details

Step 8: Make the payment of the KMAT 2020 application fee

Step 9: Click on Submit and download a copy of the KMAT 2020 application form

Candidates must ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria before proceeding to KMAT 2020 registration.

KMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

For MBA

1. Candidates must have a Bachelor/Masters degree in commerce Management, Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering/ Technology or equivalent from any recognised University.

2. Candidates must have at least 50% of marks (45% for SC/ST candidate) in their qualifying exam.

3. Candidates in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.

For MCA

1. Candidates must have completed their graduation with a minimum of 50% marks.

2. Candidates should have studied Maths at in their class 12 or graduation.