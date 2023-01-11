KMAT 2023 Registration Begins at cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Steps to Apply

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala has opened the windows for KMAT 2023 registrations. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Kerala Management Aptitude Test — MBA can fill out the form by January 18, through the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

KMAT 2023 will be conducted on February 19 in an online mode. Through this exam, candidates will be able to take admissions to MBA programs offered by various private colleges in Kerala. Candidates who want to join an MBA course in the state on the basis of KMAT 2023 have to appear for this entrance exam. Admission to the course will be based on the marks in the entrance test, group discussion, and interview.

KMAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Firstly, candidates need to visit the official website of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT).

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Registration option.

Step 3: The new page will display in front of you, read out the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Now click on ‘Proceed to the registration link’.

Step 5: The application form will open in front of you.

Step 6: Fill out the asked information such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email Id, password, and access code.

Step 5: After filling out the details click on the register option.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents such as mark sheets, caste certificate, passport size photo, scanned signature, and verification id.

Step 7: Select the test centre preference.

Step 8: Cross-check the application before making the payment.

Step 9: Pay the fees and submit the form.

Step 10: Take a screenshot or a printout for future use.

KMAT 2023: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1000. For SC, ST candidates will require to pay Rs.750.

KMAT 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted for three hours. The syllabus of KMAT fundamentals is based on the 10+2 curriculum. The paper will consist of English language and reading comprehension, quantitative aptitude, data sufficiency logical reasoning, and general awareness. The question paper will have 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. As per the marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for the correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

