Monthly Allowance of Rs 25,000 for Girl Students, Here's How to Apply

Help will be given to students whose monthly household income is less than Rs 10,000.

An allowance of Rs 25000 to 60 female students from July onwards. Female students from classes 1 to 10 will get an amount of Rs 300 per month and students from class 11 to graduation will get an amount of Rs 500. Of the 60 students who will receive the benefit,  40 girls will be selected from classes 1 to 10, and 20 girls from class 11 to graduation level.

The allowance can directly be transferred to the parent’s bank account or the accounts of school authorities. To avail of the benefit, students will have to fill a form and submit it on the website www.arthlabh.com. Help will be given to students whose monthly household income is less than Rs 10,000.

There is no restriction based on caste or religion for the students to qualify for this scheme and every student matching the criteria of income is fit to apply for it.

After examining the forms, students meeting the criteria will be selected.

first published:June 08, 2021, 10:15 IST