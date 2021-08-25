Know Latest State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges, Reopening Across India

With the reducing number of COVID-19 cases, several state governments have started preparing to resume physical classes in higher educational institutions and colleges. The onset of the pandemicn had lead to the closure of all educational institutions across the country since last year.

Earlier, the institutions were supposed to be reopened from March onwards, however, it was delayed further as the second wave of Covid-19 hit the nation. Now as the things are getting back to normal, the states and central educational institutions are gearing up to resume physical classes. Some of them have already been re-opened. Here is a state-wise status on reopening of colleges and schools:

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh’s Banaras Hindu University (BHU) already released a notification regarding the reopening of classes. The varsity has announced to resume classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate final-year students in hybrid (offline and online) mode from September 1 onwards. Other institutions of UP are also likely to resume classes soon.

In the case of schools, classes 9 to 12 have reopened offline classes on August 16 in two shifts and have resumed classes 6 to 8 from August 24. It also plans to begin classes 1 to 5 from September 1.

Uttarakhand: The has reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 1. The decision has come as the number of COVID-19 cases has been reduced in the state. It has also issued SOPs and guidelines to be followed by the institutions to ensure the safety of students.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government too announced to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 as well as colleges, universities, and coaching institutes from September 1. Only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session to maintain COVID-19 protocols.

Karnataka: While the state has already resumed pre-university classes from August 23 onwards, uncertainty still prevails over the reopening of colleges. The state government is likely to take the decision soon.

Haryana: The schools in Haryana have already reopened for doubt-clearing, practical classes, and exams for classes 9 to 12 from July onwards, however, there is no update on the reopening of colleges as of now.

Tripura: All the general degree colleges, technical and professional colleges in Tripura will be reopening from August 25 onwards with strict maintenance of guidelines.

Telangana: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to reopen all educational institutions including schools and colleges from September 1 onwards. However, it is not mandatory to attend offline classes and online classes will continue at the same time.

Meanwhile, some of the states like Punjab have already reopened the colleges for those students who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while others too are planning to reopen colleges and universities with limited capacity. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee earlier stated that the schools and colleges in the state might re-open after the Durga Puja vacation.

