Know National Rail and Transport Institute Admission Process

The National Railway and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Vadodara is a deemed to be a university offering project-based learning at railway establishments and a multidisciplinary techno-commercial curriculum. The institute offers a wide variety of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Admissions are granted through the NRTI Admission Aptitude Test.

For UG courses, the institute offers BSc in Transportation Technology, BBA in Transportation Management, BTech in Rail Infrastructure Engineering, and BTech in Rail Systems & Communication Engineering.

For PG courses, NRTI offers MBA in Transportation Management, MBA in Supply Chain Management, MSc in Transport Technology and Policy, MSc in Transport Economics, MSc in Transport Information Systems and Analytics, and MSc in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration (international degree programme offered in collaboration with University of Birmingham, UK).

It also offers several PG diploma programmes including PG diploma in Transportation/Logistics, PG diploma in Transport Infrastructure Development and Financing/Project Management

National Rail and Transport Institute (NRTI) admissions 2021: Eligibility

Candidates willing to pursue BSc, BBA, or BTech must have completed class 12 or equivalent with mathematics or statistics. BTech aspirants can also apply for direct admission using their JEE Main 2021 scores.

For PG courses, candidates must have completed graduation in the relevant subject. Those willing to apply for MBA can use their CAT/XAT/MAT scores as well.

National Rail and Transport Institute (NRTI) admissions 2021: Exam Pattern

The NRTI 2021 is conducted in the online mode in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. The exam contains 100 questions from various sections including reasoning and general intelligence; quantitative and numerical ability, general awareness, and English proficiency. One mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks to deducted for every incorrect answer.

NRTI has also announced the UG and PG merit list result on September 14 in online mode. The aptitude test was conducted on September 4.

