Know UPSC Civil Services Topper's Coaching Centre & How to Get Admission

The UPSC Civil Services 2021 All India Rank 1 holder Shruti Sharma credits her success to Residential Coaching Academy at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). This is an initiative by the university to offer coaching to meritorious students. It also offers free training to students in need.

For future IAS aspirants, the RCA is inviting applications for free coaching with hostel facility. Students belonging to minorities, SC, ST, categories and women candidates are eligible to apply. The last date for submitting the online application form is June 15 2022. Students can apply through www.jmicoe.in.

To be selected for the civil services 2022 coaching programme which includes training for both prelims and mains, an entrance exam will be held on July 2, 2022. The result for the same will be out on July 25. Following this interviews will likely be conducted from 1-8th August 2022 and the final result will be out on August 10, 2022. The classes will start from August 22.

Like UPSC, the entrance exam will consist of two papers wherein the paper 1 will consist of general studies and will be an objective-type only exam. In paper-2 will have to write an essays.

UPSC Exam RCA Coaching: Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who have already completed their graduation and are eligible for applying to Civil Services 2023 need to apply for RCA-JMI.

Coaching will include classes on general studies, CSAT and selected optional papers Test series, answer’s evaluation, and essay writing practice will form part of the curriculum. The Academy will also conduct mock interviews for those who qualify for the personality test.

UPSC Exam RCA Coaching: Total Seats

Hostel accommodation is compulsory and will be provided to all the admitted students. The available seats are 100. In case of shortage, hostel seats may be allotted in a phased manner, strictly based on merit determined by the entrance test. However, RCA reserves the right to reduce the intake if sufficient deserving candidates are not found to be available.

Application form to be filled online on JMI examinations website www.jmicoe.in. Application has to be submitted online with a fee of Rs 850.

Speaking to News18 director RCA, Prof. Abid Haleem said that the academy provides an ecosystem in the academic environment and an excellent peer group with 24×7 library facilities, professional test series and mock interviews.

Prof. Abid Haleem further said that for this year’s admission into the academy, an entrance exam will be conduct on July 2, 2022. The exam will be conducted at 10 of its centres – Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Patna, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Malappuram (Kerala).

Mohammad Tarique, Deputy Director RCA and Associate Professor, said that it is a matter of great pride for the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) that Shruti Sharma from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the university secured the first rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination2021.

This year a total of 23 students, including nine girls from RCA, have been selected for the Civil Services 2021. Many selected candidates would get IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.

Jamia Residential Coaching Academy was established at Jamia in October 2010 to provide free Residential Coaching for Civil Services and other competitive examinations to the students of Minorities, SC, ST and Women.

