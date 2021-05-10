Kolkata KMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Apply for 205 Posts, Salary upto Rs 25,000

Kolkata City NUHM Society has invited applications for the post of staff nurses for its Urban Primary Health Centres in the City area on a contractual basis. A total of 205 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms offline from May 12 and May 13 between 11.30 am to 4:00 pm.

No application will be accepted by post/ courier after the closing date. “After scrutiny list of the eligible candidates will be uploaded on our website and the venue & date of walk-in-interview will also be published in that list”, reads the official statement.

KMC Staff-nurse recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: The applicant must have completed a GNM training course or B.SC Nursing Course from an Indian Nursing Council / West Bengal Nursing Council recognized University.

Age limit: The upper age limit must not be more than 40 Years for fresher and 62years for retired SN as of May 1, 2021.

Other essential requirements: The candidates must be registered under West Bengal Nursing Council and have proficiency in Bengali.

KMC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of KMC at www.kmcgov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab

Step 3. Click on the advertisement link for ‘Engagement of 205 staff nurses’ dated May 8, 2021.

Step 4. read the advertisement and take a print out of the application proforma attached with it

Step 5. Fill in all the required details carefully, affix a recent passport size photograph and mark your signature

Step 6. Submit the application along with the required documents in a sealed envelope addressed to “Chief Municipal Health Officer/Secretary, Kolkata City NUHM Society " CMO Bldg, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013.

The sealed envelope has to be submitted in the dropbox of room no 254, 2nd floor of CMO Bldg.

KMC recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 25,000 on a monthly basis.

