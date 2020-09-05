CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
Kolkata Metro Plans Special Services for NEET Candidates on September 13
As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards,Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI
File photo of Kolkata Metro.
The Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres, atop official said Saturday. As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards,Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.
He said the modalities are being worked out and the details will be shared next week. The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services.
The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines,has granted permission for the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Football Transfer News Live Updates: Gareth Bale Considering Move Back to Premier League; Barcelona Set Eyes on Georginio Wijnaldum
- How a Hindi Newspaper Backed by Gandhi Lit the Flame of the Freedom Struggle in Mauritius
- TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya Wins Again, Ramayan Slowly Losing Its Stronghold
- Instagram Animator Films Himself Sitting Inside His Eye. Here's How He Did it
- Smart Bathrooms And Lights Were Already Popular But COVID Has Accelerated Growth: Jaquar Group