Kolkata Paediatrician Shares Tips for Parents and Teachers as Schools Reopen

Schools in India have finally opened for children after two years of shutdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Children will also have to take their exams offline as the West Bengal Madhyamik exams for 2022 are just around the corner.

The offline exams will be conducted after two years of online teaching sessions and are expected to mount stress on children along with their parents according to Dr Sumanta Bhattacharya, a well-known Kolkata based Paeditrician.

According to Dr Bhattacharya, a lot of sick children who come to him show signs of panic and fear as they were not able to attend school for two years.

The role of parents is elementary in this case, says Dr Bhattacharya. If the children don’t want to go to school then they shouldn’t get angry at them or lose their temper, rather they should understand the feelings of their children. Guardians should also seek the assistance of Paediatricians and psychologists if needed in this regard.

Doctor Sumanta Bhattacharya also opines that schools have a major role to ensure in preventing another wave of Covid-19 and should ensure proper social distancing rules. “There should be sanitation arrangements in the classrooms and it should also be assured that children do not share their lunch with each other,” suggested Dr. Bhattacharya.

It would also be beneficial if an extra class can be conducted on personal health care as hearing it from school teachers is much more effective for children as compared to their parents or family members.

However, even after all these precautions if a child shows any symptom of Covid-19 then it is essential to reach out to a doctor immediately.

Parents, according to Dr Bhattacharya, should also be careful regarding the diet of the children amid the ongoing spring season which witnesses significant temperature variations.

Drinking plenty of water is essential to avoid dehydration and foods rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Zinc should be consumed to boost immunity, stated Dr Bhattacharya.

