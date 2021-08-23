Konkan Railway Invites Applications for Senior, Junior Technical Assistants

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications for the posts of Technical Assistant at senior and junior level from interested and eligible candidates. Through this recruitment drive, KCRL will fill 7 vacant posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil) and 7 of Junior Technical Assistant (Civil). The interested candidates can apply by directly appearing for the walk-in interview. Candidates can visit the official website of KCRL on konkanrailway.com to get more details about the recruitment.

The interview for Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) will be conducted from September 20 to 22 and the interview for Jr. Technical Assistant will be held between September 23 and 25, 2021. The interview will be held at USBRL Project Head Office in Trikuta Nagar of Jammu from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on the given dates.

Read the official notification here – https://konkanrailway.com/ uploads/vacancy/ 1629369338Notification_No__KR_ HO_JK_P-R_02_2021_date_19_08_ 2021_Final_Publish_CO.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Job seekers must have an engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60 percent marks from recognized universities. He/she should also have a minimum of 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction.

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): The candidate should have a full-time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60 percent marks from a recognized University approved by AICTE.

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to participate in a walk-in interview. At the interview venue, candidates will have to get registered with the nominated KRCL official. The selection will be finalised based on performance in the interview and educational qualification.

Salary/Remuneration:

The candidates will be recruited on fixed remuneration basis for Udhampur–Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project to be operated in Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates who will be hired for Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) will get the monthly salary of Rs 35,000 and Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) will get Rs 30,000. There will be a 10 percent increase in salary after the first year of the job.

