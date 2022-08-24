Kozhikode Govt Aims to Make 10,000 Children Fit & Active by Teaching Healthy Habits

The office of the deputy director of education, Kozhikode along with social enterprise CoolCoach has launched a one-of-its-kind ‘School Health Programme’. It aims to make 10,000 children fit and active in 25 government schools across the city, by educating and instilling healthy habits through fitness and sport during PE periods in schools.

The programme is set to take effect in October. It aims to reach 50,000 children across 100 schools all over India. The inclusive programme is built to improve fitness levels by placing a special focus on fitness habits of children from a young age – especially from under-resourced communities, the CoolCoach.

The long-term goal is to equip children with the habits and know-how needed to follow a healthy and active lifestyle through to adulthood, thereby reducing the risks and financial burden of NCDs in future. The programme will be delivered by trained and qualified fitness coaches who are hand-picked, trained and monitored by the organisation.

“In 2018, a study reported that only 15 per cent of children and youth in India met minimum fitness standards. In addition, India has the second-highest child obesity rate in the world. This directly speaks to the growing long-term non-communicable disease (NCD) burden that stems from childhood physical inactivity. Children’s playtime and fitness activities also took a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

At the launch, Manoj Kumar, Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode said, “Students are finally returning to schools and I am delighted to play a part in launching the School Health Program that will potentially enhance their overall learning experience. I am also keen on witnessing the contributions of this program by CoolCoach in building brighter and healthier futures for them.”

The programme aligns also with government initiatives such as the FIT INDIA movement by the ministry of youth affairs and sports to integrate fitness as an integral part of developing a physically active lifestyle. “As a growing social enterprise, this partnership with the local government in Kozhikode comes at a critical juncture as we now combine our efforts to scale the benefits of fitness coaching to children nationwide. It sends a message that such collaborations can go a long way in accelerating access to quality education and fitness among children”, added Suraj Sudhakar, Founder and CEO of CoolCoach.

