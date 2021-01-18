KPSC FDA Exam 2019 Admit Card: Karnataka Public Service Commission Released Hall Tickets at kpsc.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) released the admit cards 2019 for the exam to be conducted to recruit Assistant/First Division Assistant (FDA), for Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre (HK). TheKPSC FDA Exam 2019 Admit Card was released onkpsc.kar.nic.in.

The candidates who are going to sit for the KPSC FDA Exam 2019 must download the hall ticket by following these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser that you prefer and log on to Karnataka Public Service Commission’s official website kpsc.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage,you will see an option which is hyper linked and reads ‘Click here to download admission ticket for FDA Examination’

Step 3: Next, you will be taken to a page where in you will have to key in your credentials to move forward. Fill your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ details and click on submit

Step 4: The KPSC Assistant/ First Division Assistant Admit Card 2019 will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print of the hall ticket

All candidates must carry a copy of the KPSC FDA 2019 admit card to the exam centres to be able to sit for the Assistant/First Division Assistant (FDA), for Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre (HK) exam. Karnataka Public Service Commission will conduct the First Division Assistant exam 2019on January 23 and January 24.

Currently, 1112 vacancies are available for the post of First Division Assistant, out of which975 are reserved for Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 137for Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre (HK)

Initially, the Karnataka Public Service Commission had scheduled the Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Exam 2019 on May 9 which got postponed to May 10. The date further got postponed to January 2021. The reason behind the change of dates seems to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May last year, many parts of the country were in strict lockdown and would have been nearly impossible for students to head to the exam centre.