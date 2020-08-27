KPSC Prelims Result 2020: KAS Result Released on keralapsc.gov.in

Days after the Union Public Service Commission announced the release for UPSC IAS 2019 exam result, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has also announced the preliminary result for the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) exam 2020.

This was the first year when the Kerala PSC conducted the KAS exam, which was scheduled on February 22. All the students who sat for the KPSC Preliminary Exam 2020 can check their result on the official website of the commission at keralapsc.gov.in.

The KPSC has released a shortlist for stream 1 and 2. The list consists of roll numbers of all the students who have qualified in the KAS Prelims Exam 2020. Meanwhile, the third list has been withheld due to a legal issue.

Steps to check KAS Prelims Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will get the direct link for both the lists for KAS Result 2020

Step 3: Download the PDFs and check your roll number

All the candidates who have qualified will be able to appear for the KAS main exam. The KAS Main Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled for July. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the planned exam dates have now been postponed.

The Main exam for KAS 2020 will be held on the basis of the prescribed syllabus. The KAS Main 2020 exam will be descriptive and will be conducted in two days.

The students can opt to answer questions in either English or in Malayalam, however, the question paper will be in English. The KAS Main Written 2020 exam will carry the weightage of 300 marks, while the interview round will be of 50 marks.