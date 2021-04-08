KPSC Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission Notifies Jobs, Check Details Here

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has notified multiple jobs in various departments on its official website https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/. The KPSC Recruitment online application process 2021 has already started and will conclude on May 5. The KPSC recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill various posts including Assistant Professor, State Mass Education and Media Officer, Scientific Officer, Assistant / Auditor, Draftsman, Personnel Manager, Lecturer, Lower Divisional Clerk and Junior Typist.

The commission has released the recruitment notification 2021 for each of the posts separately. The number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, pay scale and experience is different for each of the posts.

As the official statement of the commission reads, interested candidates will have to apply through the "One Time Registration" system on the official Website of KPSC at www.keralapsc.gov.in. Applicants must keep the scanned copy of the required documents handy.

Visit the official website of Kerala PSC at www.keralapsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the one-time registration tabYou will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the new registrationEnter the required details to register yourselfA user id and password are generated after the registration. log in using the registered user idand passwordFill in the required details and upload documents in the application form carefully and submitMake the payment of the application fee through any of the payment mode available there and download a copy of the KPSC application form

Candidates must note that the photograph uploaded should have been taken after December 31, 2011. The official statement reads, “Name of the candidate and the date of taking photograph should be printed legibly at the bottom portion of the photograph. The photograph once uploaded meeting all requirements shall be valid for 10 years from the date of uploading."

For more details, click on the link here.

