Krea University Appoints Mahesh Rangarajan as Vice-Chancellor

Krea University, Andhra Pradesh appoints eminent scholar of history and environmental studies Dr Mahesh Rangarajan as its next vice-chancellor. Rangarajan will assume charge from July. Rangarajan has MA and DPhil degree from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.

He has held faculty positions as professor of modern Indian history at the University of Delhi and professor of history and environmental Studies at Ashoka University, where he previously served as the dean of academic affairs. He has also taught at Cornell University, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and National Centre for Biological Sciences.

His first book ‘Fencing the Forest’ was published in 1996 and the most recent ‘Nature and Nation’, in 2018. He has also co-edited works including ‘India’s Environmental History’, and ‘At Nature’s Edge’. Having started his career as a journalist, he has also served in roles outside academia, including as the director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, New Delhi.

On his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mahesh Rangarajan said, “It is my honour and privilege to accept this position, and join the extraordinarily talented faculty, staff, and students of Krea University in pursuit of our shared mission. I will strive to uphold the high standards of innovation and excellence that Krea University stands for.”

Krea University’s current Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Sunder Ramaswamy will complete his tenure in June 2021 and will continue to be associated with Krea as Distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics. As the inaugural Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ramaswamy played a key role in shaping Krea University in its formative years.