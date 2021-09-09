Krea University Launches Centre for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences

Krea University has launched a Centre for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences on Wednesday, September 8 to promote scholarship in the fields of the humanities and social sciences.

The Moturi Satyanarayana Centre for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and hosted at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The centre commemorates the veteran freedom fighter, Member of the Constituent Assembly, the Provisional Parliament two-time Rajya Sabha Moturi Satyanarayana. It

“While aligned with and integral to Krea’s larger vision and mission, Moturi Satyanarayana Centre for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences aims to create a centre of academic excellence," says Dr Mahesh Rangarajan, Vice-Chancellor of Krea University.

“The scholarship, exchange, and dialogue within and by the centre will help promote a vibrant intellectual milieu both within and beyond Krea. Research is vital to our future and the work done here will help think about the past and present in preparation for a better future," Rangarajan added.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Vice President said, “Named after the eminent son of India, Shri. Moturi Satyanarayana, I am certain this centre with its academic rigour and quality will be a transformative and engaging hub of teaching and learning.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here