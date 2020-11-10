KSEEB Declares SSLC Revaluation Results for September 2020 Exam at kseeb.kar.nic.in

The revaluation results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2020 have been declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/ — the official website of the board. The KSEEB SSC Revaluation Results 2020 was declared on November 10. Earlier in the day, the results of SSLC examinations were declared by KSEEB.

The steps to check class 10 revaluation results 2020 are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB -- http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/

Step 2: In the left section of the website, you will find a menu named ‘Exams’ under the SSLC examination section

Step 3: When you will click on the link, three options will appear. Click on the ‘results’ section

Step 4: A new page will open with the option ‘SSLC Examination Revaluation Result September-2020.’ Click on the same

Step 5: Another new page will open from where you can access your result

Step 6: Enter your SSLC registration number in the box provided

Step 7: Click on ‘View Results’ to access your results

Step 8: Take a print out of the KSEEB SSLC revaluation results 2020 for future reference

Alternatively, KSEEB SSLC 2020 candidates can also click on this direct link and enter their registration number to view the results.

https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/SSLCSEPRESULTS2020/ResultPublish/RevalutionResult.aspx/

The passing criteria in KSEEB SSLC 2020 exam was scoring a minimum of 35% aggregate marks. Students were required to score a minimum of 40 marks in theory out of 150 in KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020. In the practical exams, students needed to score 30 marks out of 80 to pass.

This year, a total of 71.8% of the students passed the KSEEB SSLC 2020 examination, however, last year, the passing percentage was 73.7%. Six students attained full marks in the KSEEB SSLC Examination 2020. Those who were not satisfied with their marks had applied for a result revaluation of their SSLC examinations.

KSEEB came into existence in 1964 and since then, it has been conducting SSLC exams every year in the months of March-April. SSLC exams 2020 were conducted in late June when there was relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown in the country.