Karnataka PUC II Practical Exams Postponed, SSLC as per Schedule

The Karnataka state government has postponed the practical examinations for second-year Pre-University College (PUC) or class 12 board exams. The exams were scheduled to be held from April 28 to May 18. The exam will be now held soon after the theory exams. The state board has announced the deferment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board advised the students to stay focused despite the changed schedule.

Even as the PUC-II or class 12 exams have been deferred, Karnataka SSLC exams will be held from June 21 to July 5, as per the previous schedule. Students from Classes 1 to 9 will be promoted on the basis of a continuous and comprehensive evaluation program.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had announced summer vacations for Classes 1 to 8 students from May 1. All the schools will remain closed in this period. The state has been reporting a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, a total of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases was reported. The total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 13.39 lakh in the state.

