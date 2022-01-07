KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Exams from March 28, Board Exams 2022 Schedule Released

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) recently has released the temporary schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 main exams. As per the notification issued by the exams are scheduled between March 28 and April 11. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website the official site of KSEEB-sslc.karanataka.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the class 10 exams will begin on March 28 and will end on April 11, 2022. The timing of the exam will be from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully.

According to the schedule, the examination for the first language will be held on March 28, on March 29 the examination will be for Language 2. Further, Economics/core subject, will be on April 1; Mathematics/Sociology on April 4; Social Science on Apr 6; Third language on April 8 and Science, Political Science, Karnatak/Hindustani music on April 11.

Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2022: How To Download?

Step 1. Go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to download the time table. The link is available under the latest news section.

Step 3. Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

Around nine lakh students will appear for the SSLC Class 10 main exam. Last year, due to Covid-19, the exams were postponed and later conducted in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. However, this year till now there has not been any notification as such.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has impose weekend curfew and extend the night curfew for two weeks in Bengaluru in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city. The government also announced that schools and pre-university colleges except for Class 10 and Class 12 will be closed for two weeks.

