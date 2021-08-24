KSEEB SSLC 2021 Supplementary Exams From September 27, Check Timetable

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams 2021 on September 27 and 29. Students who have registered for the supplementary exams can check the KSEEB timetable 2021 on the official website of sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the exam will be held in two shifts on September 27, and one shift on September 29. The core subjects such as math, science, and social science will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on September 27. In the second shift, from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, the junior technical subjects will be held.

The language papers will be held on September 29 between 10:30 am to 1:30 PM. The NSOF exam subjects including retail, automobile, healthcare, information technology, beauty and wellness will also be held during this time.

Further, the practical and oral examinations for JTS candidates will be held on September 30 at their respective schools. The practical exams for Hindustani and Carnatic Music will be held on September 27 from 2:30 pm to 4 pm in the respective exam centres. 15 minutes extra will be given to differently-abled students.

The SSLC result 2021 was declared by the Karnataka board on August 9. A total of 99.99 per cent of students had passed the exam this year. Over 8.7 lakh students registered for the exam this year.

As many as 157 students scored 100 per cent, that is, 625 marks while 289 students scored 623, and two students scored 622. A total of 449 students scored 621 and 28 students scored 620.

