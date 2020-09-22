KSET 2020 Exam Centre Allotment List is out at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

The University of Mysore has released the KSET 2020 exam centre allotment list. Aspirants can check the list on the official website, kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

The KSET 2020 exam is scheduled for September 27, 2020. As of now the date of release for the admit card is not known but the same is expected to be out soon. Those who will be appearing for the KSET 2020 will have to follow government guidelines regarding coronavirus. Social distancing needs to be maintained at all times in the exam centre.

To check the allotment list on the official website follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: In the news section on the website, look for an option that reads KSET exam centre allotment. Click on that option

Step 3: Now, you will be taken to a new page, click on the link available as per your centre choice

Step 4: scroll through the list till you find your roll number. The name of your centre will be mentioned right next to your roll number.

On the day of KSET 2020 exam the aspirant must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof. The candidate should reach well in time as the hall will open 30 minutes before the exam begins. As per the official guidelines, the aspirant must reach the centre two hours before the time of the exam.

While the candidate is present at the centre, they must ensure that they are wearing a face mask and a pair of gloves. Only transparent water bottles and sanitiser will be permitted in the exam hall. No other type of bottle can be taken inside.

It must also be ensured that all documents like ID card, admit card etc are carried to the centre. No person is allowed to use calculators, log-tables mobile phones, pagers, electronic devices, bits of paper etc during the course of the exam.