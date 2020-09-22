Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

KSET 2020 Exam Centre Allotment List is out at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

The KSET 2020 exam is scheduled for September 27, 2020. As of now the date of release for the admit card is not known but the same is expected to be out soon.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 22, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kanpur University Entrance Exam 2020 Result Out at kanpuruniversity.org, Last Date to Complete Online Counselling is Sept 23
(Representational Image: PTI)

The University of Mysore has released the KSET 2020 exam centre allotment list. Aspirants can check the list on the official website, kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

The KSET 2020 exam is scheduled for September 27, 2020. As of now the date of release for the admit card is not known but the same is expected to be out soon. Those who will be appearing for the KSET 2020 will have to follow government guidelines regarding coronavirus. Social distancing needs to be maintained at all times in the exam centre.

To check the allotment list on the official website follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: In the news section on the website, look for an option that reads KSET exam centre allotment. Click on that option

Step 3: Now, you will be taken to a new page, click on the link available as per your centre choice

Step 4: scroll through the list till you find your roll number. The name of your centre will be mentioned right next to your roll number.

On the day of KSET 2020 exam the aspirant must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof. The candidate should reach well in time as the hall will open 30 minutes before the exam begins. As per the official guidelines, the aspirant must reach the centre two hours before the time of the exam.

While the candidate is present at the centre, they must ensure that they are wearing a face mask and a pair of gloves. Only transparent water bottles and sanitiser will be permitted in the exam hall. No other type of bottle can be taken inside.

It must also be ensured that all documents like ID card, admit card etc are carried to the centre. No person is allowed to use calculators, log-tables mobile phones, pagers, electronic devices, bits of paper etc during the course of the exam.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading