KSET 2021 Postponed Again Due to COVID-19, Revised Dates to be Announced Later

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 has again been postponed. Scheduled to be held on April 11, the exam was deferred to be held on April 25. In the recent notice, the University of Mysore - the exam conducting institute - said, “The date of exam that was re-scheduled for 25-Apr-2021 is postponed further. The new date of the examination will be announced later."

KSET is an eligibility exam for the job of assistant professors in Karnataka-based colleges. Candidates who clear KSET 2021 are eligible for recruitment for the post of assistant professor. The exam is being postponed because of rising cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

According to data by the government, Bengaluru currently has over 1 lakh active cases in the city. Of the 5,931 beds allocated towards covid-19 only 1,350 were available, of this 1,062 are general beds whereas 256 are high dependency units (HDU beds).

KSET consists of two papers - both the papers have objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper-I will consist of 50 objective-type compulsory questions each carrying two marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. In paper-II candidate will have to answer 100 objective-type questions each for two marks. This will be specific to the subject selected by the candidate.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 40 per cent aggregate marks in both paper-I and paper-II. For reserved category candidates, the passing marks are 35 per cent, taken both papers together.

