KSET 2021 Postponed Till Further Notice

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 for assistant professor has been postponed till further notice. The exam was to be held on April 11. The new dates are yet to be announced. Candidates who clear KSET 2021 are eligible for recruitment for the post of assistant professor.

“The exam that was scheduled on April 11 is postponed. The new date of the examination will be announced later," the University of Mysore, the exam conducting institute said in an official notice.

The test will be consisting of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper I will consist of 50 objective-type compulsory questions each carrying two marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. In paper-II candidate will have to answer 100 objective-type questions each for two marks. This will be specific to the subject selected by the candidate. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 40 per cent aggregate marks in both paper-I and paper-II. For reserved category candidates, the passing marks are 35 per cent, taken both papers together.

The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots) for Eligibility for assistant professors will be equal to 6 per cent of the candidates who appeared in both the papers, as per rules.

