KSET 2021 Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's How You Can Raise Objections

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 provisional answer key has been released by the University of Mysore. Those who appeared for the exam on July 25 can access the answer key on the official website of the university. The last date for submitting objections is August 23.

The candidates who want to raise an objection will be needed to pay a sum of Rs 1000 per question, along with relevant documents and proofs to substantiate their objection. If the person’s objection is correct, then the authorities will entirely refund the amount.

KSET 2021 provisional answer key: How to download

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official KSET website

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a section titled ‘News and Events’. Under this, there will be an option that reads, ‘Provisional Key Answers.’ Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have the option of choosing the paper for which you want to see the answer key

Step 4: Click on the paper name and the answer key will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the answer key 2021

KSET 2021 provisional answer key: How to raise an objection

Step 1. For raising an objection, you will have to fill a form that has been made available on the official website

Step 2. Download and with the required credentials

Step 3. Upload documents substantiating your objection

Step 4. Send to ‘KSET centre, University of Mysore, Moulya Bhavan.’

KSET is conducted for recruiting suitable candidates for the post of assistant professor or lecturer in Karnataka. This exam is held only once a year. In 2021, the KSET exam was held while taking all precautionary measures against the Covid-19. Each person in the exam centre was asked to wear a mask throughout their time spent at the venue. Further, people were also urged to use hand sanitisers frequently.

