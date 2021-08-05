KSET 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objection

The University of Mysore has released the answer key of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on its official website. Those not satisfied with the provisional answer key may challenge the same by submitting the application form with a fee of Rs 1000.

KSET 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of KSET

Step 2. Click on the provisional key answers 2021 link

Step 3. The answer key will appear on the screen

KSET 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSET

Step 2: Under the news and event section, click on the submission of objection link

Step 3: A form will open on the screen. Download it and take a print out

Step 4: Write your objections. It will have to be sent by post to “KSET Center, University of Mysore, Moulya Bhavan, Manasagangothri, Mysuru – 570006"

Step 5: For the fee payment, candidates will also make a demand draft of Rs 1000 in favour of the KSET coordinator

As per the official notice, “Candidates, who are not satisfied with Provisional Key Answers, may challenge by submitting application form paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question, which is refundable in case candidates claim is correct. The KSET decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of Final Answer Keys which will be notified on the KSET website."

