KSET 2021 To Be Held on April 25, Check Details at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

The University of Mysore has announced the new exam date for the KSET 2021 examination. The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 for Assistant Professorship, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 11, will now be conducted on April 25, the University of Mysore said in its notice dated April 15.

The KSET 2021 examination will be held at the eleven centers in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bellari, Vijayapura, Devanagere, Dharawad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. The roll numbers of all the candidates who have registered online for the KSET examination have already been allotted.

Candidates can download their KSET 2021 admit card from the official website of the exam — kset.uni-mysore.ac.in — by logging into their registered accounts. Candidates have to carry a print out of their KSET 2021 admit card on the examination day otherwise they will not be allowed entry into the exam centre.

According to the instructions mentioned on the KSET 2021 hall ticket, the candidates should be present at the examination hall at 9 am in first session and at 1 pm in the second session.

“No candidates should be allowed to Examination hall/room after 10 am in the first session and 2 pm in the second session. No candidates should be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before 11:45 am in the first session and 3:30 pm in the second session,” the instructions said.

In view of COVID-19, candidates will be allowed to carry face masks, gloves on hand, personal transparent water bottle, personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml) and exam-related documents, as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc), in the examination centre. In addition, candidates have been asked to maintain social distancing and adhere to COVID-19 norms.

The use of calculators or log-tables is not permitted in the examination. No one will be allowed entry with mobile phones, pagers, electronic devices, bits of paper, book and notebooks inside examination halls.

To qualify the exam, one needs to pass this competitive exam consisting of two papers. Those whole qualify KSET become eligible for recruitment as Assistant Professor in different Universities/Colleges of Karnataka.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here