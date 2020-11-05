KSRTC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies Announced for 20 Manager, Deputy Manager Posts at cmdkerala.net

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has invited applications to fill up 20 vacancies for the post of Manager and Deputy Manager for various departments. The KSRTC Recruitment 2020 will be on a contractual basis for a period of three years which may be extended further. Interested candidates for KSRTC Recruitment 2020 can visit the official website of Centre for Management Development (CMD), Thiruvananthapuram at cmdkerala.net to apply for the positions. The window for KSRTC Recruitment 2020 application will be open till 5 pm on November 18, 2020 (Wednesday).

KSRTC Recruitment 2020 candidates will be required to upload their CV, passport size photograph and documents to prove their academic qualifications and experience on the website. There is no fee required to apply for the various positions in KSRTC Recruitment 2020.

The positions of Manager and Deputy Manager are open in four departments namely IT, Accounts, Commercial and HR. There are five vacancies in each.

Age limit and maximum pay for KSRTC Recruitment 2020 -

Manager: 40 years and Rs 50,000

Deputy Manager: 35 years and Rs 40,000

Check the details of post-wise vacancies for KSRTC Recruitment 2020 by directly clicking here.

Here is a direct link to apply for Manager and Deputy Manager posts at KSRTC Recruitment 2020.

Steps to apply for Manager and Deputy Manager posts at KSRTC Recruitment 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official website of Management Development at cmdkerala.net

Step 2: Go to the “News” section and click on the link which reads, “Click here to submit online application to various posts in KSRTC”

Step 3: Read the instructions given in the new window and then click on “Proceed to Notification” button at the bottom of the screen

Step 4: Enter your Name, Post Applied For, Date of Birth, Religion, Caste, Address and Contact details in the input fields

Step 5: Upload documents of proof of Educational Qualifications and Work Experience

Step 6: Upload CV and Signature

Step 7: Tick the Declaration check box and click on “Submit”

A periodic performance evaluation of the selected candidates will be done every six months on which the continuation of service will depend.