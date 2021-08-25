KTET 2021 Admit Card Released, Check How to Download

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has uploaded the Kerala Teachers’ Eligibility Test admit card 2021 on its official portal ktet.kerala.gov.in. The students who had applied for KTET 2021, can download the hall ticket from the official website by using their registered login details.

The KTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, September 1 and 3, at multiple centres across the state. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm on August 31 and September 1. On September 3, it will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

KTET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala TET through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD MAY 2021”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to submit the application number, application ID and select category

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, the KTET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it

Kerala TET will be held for two-and-a-half hours with adherence to all the COVID-19 safety protocols. Candidates will be mandated to follow the social distancing norms and wear face masks during the entire duration of the exam. The students will be required to carry a hard copy of the KTET 2021 hall ticket along with valid id proof.

KTET is conducted for the recruitment of teachers in the schools affiliated with the Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories. The first category is for lower primary teachers, the second for upper primary teachers, third for high school teachers, and fourth for language and physical education teachers. This year, the KTET application process began on April 28 and concluded on May 23.

