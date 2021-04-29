KTET 2021 Application Process Begins: Check How to Apply, Exam Pattern

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Wednesday (April 28) started the registration for the Kerala teacher eligibility test or KTET 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the test online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET 2021 registration process will end on May 6.

KTET exam is conducted to select the candidates for recruitment as a teacher in the state. There are two exams - one for lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and other for high school classes. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for these jobs.

How to apply for KTET 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KTET application link

Step 3:Fill the registration form by providing the required information

Step 4:Generate your registration ID and password and go to the login menu

Step 5: Login using your credentials

Step 6:Fill the necessary details and upload documents in the KTET 2021 application form

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit your form after reviewing all the details

Step 8: Save and download the application form. Take a printout for future use

KTET 2021: Application Fee

The KTET application fee amount for general and OBC candidates is Rs 500. However, it is Rs 50 for candidates belonging to SC/ST and PWD categories. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

KTET 2021: Eligibility

For lower primary classes: Candidates who want to apply for the post of the lower primary class teacher should have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 percent marks.

For upper primary classes: Those who want to become an upper primary class teacher should have passed BA, B.Com, or B.Sc (any bachelor’s degree).

High School Teacher: Candidates having a graduation degree with at least 45 per cent marks along with a B.Ed degree can apply for a high school teacher.

High School Class Teacher: Candidates having a certificate/ diploma/ degree in teaching in any subject approved by universities / NCTE/ Board of examination/ govt of Kerala can also apply for the post of high school class teacher.

KTET 2021: Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 150 marks in total. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website. The question paper is set in the English and Malayalam languages.

