KTET 2021 Notification Released, Application Process to Start from April 28

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET)May 2021 notification on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process for KTET May 2021 session will commence on April 28. Interested candidates can apply online for KTET 2021 on or before May 6.

The Kerala TET examination is conducted to fill up various teacher posts in government schools across the state. Registered candidates can download their duly filled application form by May 7.

KTET 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The KTET 2021 eligibility criteria are different for each of the schools. Details are given below:

Candidates applying for lower primary classes must have passed class 12 or 10+ 2 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks. Those willing to teach upper primary classes must hold a graduation degree in any stream from any recognized university. Candidates willing to take high school classes must have completed a graduation degree in any subject with at least 45 per cent marks along withB.Ed. Those having a certificate or diploma or degree in teaching in any subject, and are approved by Universities, NCTE, board of examinations, Government of Kerala, are also eligible to apply.

KTET 2021: How to apply

Once the KTET 2021 application link is activated, candidates can complete their registration online by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET 2021 at https://ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link for KTET 2021

Step 3: Key in the required details and register yourself

Step 4: Save the system-generated user id and password and proceed with KTET 2021 application form

Step 5: Complete the application form and submit

Step 6: Make application fee payment and download the confirmation page. Also, keep a copy of the duly filled application form safely for future reference

The application fees for Kerala TET are Rs 500 for the General/OBC category and Rs 250 for SC/ST category. The payment can be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

