KTET 2021 Revised Answer Key Released, Check Steps to Download

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021 revised answer key has been released on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in or ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key from the online portal and check the answers.

The previous answer key, for all categories, was put up on September 17. Candidates were asked to raise objections by September 23. In the latest answer key, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has made several changes that candidates must know about. The changes include questions being deleted or cancelled as they were wrong. A couple of other changes were correct answers being declared as in the previous answer key, some questions had wrong answers.

KTET 2021 revised answer key: How to download

Step 1: Open the official website of Kerala TET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option reading - revised answer key

Step 3: The link will lead you to a new page displaying the results

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it for further use

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted for those who are willing to become teachers across schools in the state. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will release the result for the Kerala TET 2021 soon, and the recent changes will also be taken into account. Candidates must note that the revised answer key is the one that will be taken into consideration. The one shared earlier has been declared null and void.

The KTET 2021 was conducted between August 31 and September 3. The exam was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm on August 31 and September 1 while on September 3, it was held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The KTET 2021 was divided into four categories. The first category is for lower primary teachers, the second for upper primary teachers, the third for high school teachers, and the fourth for language and physical education teachers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.