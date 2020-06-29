Take the pledge to vote

KTU Exams 2020: Kerala Technical University Postpones B.Tech Regular & Supplementary Exams Scheduled from July 1

KTU Exams 2020 | The decision has come days after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to postpone the university and school examination amid the growing risk of Covid-19.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
KTU Exams 2020: Kerala Technical University Postpones B.Tech Regular & Supplementary Exams Scheduled from July 1
Representative Image.

KTU Exams 2020 | The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, also known as the Kerala Technical University, has decided to postpone the B.Tech Regular and Supplementary Examinations. Earlier, the B.Tech Regular and Supplementary Examinations 2020 were scheduled to take place on July 1.

The new development was announced on KTU’s official website ktu.edu.in on Monday, June 29. In a one-liner announcement, KTU stated, “B.Tech S8 Regular and Supplementary Examinations (including part-time) scheduled from July 1st have been postponed.”

The decision has come days after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to postpone the university and school examination amid the growing risk of Covid-19. He tweeted, “Had a good conversation w/ @CMOKerala @vijayanPinarayi about a large number of complaints streaming in from students: university students being obliged to take exams despite major challenges & school children asked to study online or byTV when many don't have basic facilities 2 do so.”

Despite his request, Shashi was hurt to learn that KTU was still going to conduct an examination beginning July 1. Expressing his discomfort, he mentioned, “Disappointed to learn today that the exams are still going ahead. I'm not alone in questioning the common-sense of this, when the CM himself has said in his daily press briefing that the situation in Kerala is alarming, & initiated strict measures to curb crowds gathering anywhere!”

In its earlier statement, the KTU maintained that the regular and supplementary examinations will be conducted on July 1, while the S7 honours and MBA T5 exams will be conducted on June 26.

To make it convenient for the students, the university allowed them to take examinations from the nearest centre available to their hometown. KTU also reduced the time duration to two hours and 15 minutes, instead of the usual duration of three hours.

