‘Kulpati not Suitable for Women, Vice Chancellors’ to be Named as ‘Kulguru’ in MP

Madhya Pradesh, Minister of Higher Education Mohan Yadav has announced to rename the post of Vice-Chancellors. Yadav proposed this on Teachers’ Day. Speaking to News18 on Tuesday he offered an interesting reason behind the move. “If a woman is appointed as the Vice Chancellor, the Kulpati (Hindi term for VC) doesn’t suit her.” Women won’t feel awkward with Kulguru, claimed Yadav.

The minister also added that several VCs themselves had suggested that this name should be replaced with Kulguru as the country believes in the tradition of Guru-Shishy (teacher-disciple). Saying that the process has started for the renaming, the minister claimed that the state government can make such changes under the Universities’ Act.

Days ago, the Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang has announced to include life lessons of Hindutva icons Hedgewar and Deendayal Upadhyay in the MBBS course under the Medical Ethics section.

Congress party has already accused BJP of saffronise education in the state.

The minister had rubbished these allegations saying Congress is opposing these moves as the party has no plans to move forward in accordance with our culture and tradition. Even Mahatma Gandhi had envisaged Ram Rajya but the Congress party hadn’t paid attention, added Yadav. “If the grand old party will only care for the Nehru-Gandhi family, it is bound to suffer," he said.

Former Minister of Higher Education Jitu Patwari sought to know where the BJP wishes to take the youths in future. It defamed MP with the Vyapam scam and now they are teaching Hedgewar and Deendayal Upadhyay. “Changing names won’t change youths’ future as there has been a constant decline in higher education in last 17 years," claimed Patwari advising BJP to rename it after Nathuram Godse if the party wishes to imbibe his views and ideology completely.

