Kurukshetra University Asks Students to Ensure Internet Connectivity for Online Exams, Say go for Offline Test Otherwise

The internet services in some parts of Haryana have been suspended due to the ongoing farmers’ protests. Mobile data services in areas like Karnal, Kurukshetra, Jind, Kaithal, and Panipat have not been functional for the last 48 hours. The Kurukshetra University has been conducting the final exams in a blended mode as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Through this system, those who are willing to come to the university and give the physical examination can do so while the ones who would prefer to give the exam at home, can opt to do so.

According to a report by the Times Of India, due to the internet suspension, the university has asked the students to manage the internet on their own if they wish to give the exam in online mode. Hukam Singh, controller of the examination at the Kurukshetra University, said that students of graduate and postgraduate courses who are based out of areas where mobile internet is not working can arrange a service like broadband or Wifi.

If that is not possible, students are provided with the option of appearing for the exams in person. The details of the exam venue have been mentioned in the hall ticket. Singh also went on to add that if a candidate opts for appearing for the physical exam, then it becomes the responsibility of the exam centre to provide material like question paper and answer sheets.

Meanwhile, the university has postponed the exams scheduled for September 7 to September 28. The reason behind the postponement is said to be the disrupted internet services in the state. Till now, there is no information about when the suspension will be restored.

