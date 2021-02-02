Kurukshetra University Exams Postponed Due to Suspension of Internet Services in Haryana

The Kurukshetra University examinations have been postponed as the internet services were suspended by Haryana government. The exams for various subjects were supposed to be held on February 1 and 2. The internet services in seven districts namely Jind, Charkhi, Rohtak, Dadri, Sonipat, Jhajjar Kaithal and Panipat were suspended till 5 pm on February 2. As per the authorities, this was done in view of ‘critical law and order’ situation during the farmers protest against the three new farm laws.

Exams for some of the self-financed courses and others, including Bachelor of Education (BEd), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (Non-Medical)(Bsc Non-Medical) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) have been postponed as a result of no internet services in Haryana.

The students of the Kurukshetra University will be notified about the new date soon. The urgent notification has been issued by the Controller of Examinations on the website of the university athttps://kuk.ac.in/..

As per the orders by the Haryana government, apart from the internet services, SMS services in the state were also suspended. In their order, the state government had said that they had to place restrictions on internet services in order to “stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter.” The order added that these platforms can be used for facilitation and mobilization of mobs as they can cause serious damage to life and property.

This ban on internet services was first imposed in Haryana on a few districts after there was violence at the tractor rally on January 26. However, it was extended to 17 districts on January 30. Although the ban has been lifted from 10 districts, internet services are unavailable in seven of Haryana’s districts.