KV Admissions 2021: No Entrance Test for Class 9 Admission in Kendriya Vidyalyas

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will not hold entrance exams for class 9 admissions this year. The decision has been taken in view of the situation arising across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India continues to report over 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 2,000 deaths on a daily basis for the past few weeks.

KVS in a notice has said that this year, the entrance exam for class 9 admission has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the admissions will be on the basis of the primary category. Earlier, admission to class 9 in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) was solely done on the basis of marks obtained in the entrance exam.

COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the ongoing process for admission to the class 1 in the academic session 2021-22. KVS has postponed the process and said that the resumption of the admission process will be considered in the normal situation.

The date of draw of lots for admission in Standard 1 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, KVS said. However, new registrations, application submission or cancellation is not permitted now.

The KVS has also announced summer holidays from May 3 to June 20, 2021.

KVs do not charge any feefrom the children admitted under the 25 per cent quota. Expenses on account of NCERT textbook, notebooks, stationery, uniform, and transport will be reimbursed on production of proper bills in respect of 25 per cent of the children admitted under the RTE provisions, as per rules.

Of the total seats available for admission in Class 1 across 1247 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, 15 per cent of seats are served for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC, and 15 per cent under Right to Education (RTE).

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here