KV Admissions Class 1 Second Allotment List Results: Know How to Get Admissions

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) second allotment list for admission to class 1 will be released today. Students who could not make it to the first list have a chance to get featured in the second list today. Those unable to make today it to the list will have to wait for the third list, however, the third list will only be released if there are some seats still left available. The list will be available at the official website of KVS - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS admissions class 1 second allotment list: How to check results?

Step 1. To check the class allotment list result, go to the official website of KVS.

Step 2. On the top of the homepage, you will find check lottery results. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3. Enter login details and required credentials. The results list will appear on the page.

KVS admissions class 1 second allotment list: How to get admissions?

Parents will be invited to register for their wards at KVS and will have to fill up an application form and provide the necessary documents. The registration process will be done online and parents must remember to fill up the entire form, besides providing attested copies of the documents, else it will be rejected.

For admission to class 1, parents must keep a few documents ready including the child’s birth certificate, caste certificate, if applicable, residence certificate, disability, EWS, BPL certificate, retirement certificate for uniformed defence employees, transfer details of parents or grandparents, and proof of relationship between the child and the parent/grandparent.

“Admissions are required to be made with the approval of the Executive Committee of the Vidyalaya. In case the Executive Committee does not

approve the admissions up to the full sanctioned strength of the class, the Principal shall intimate this fact to the Deputy Commissioner who may approve the admissions," KVS said in an official notification.

The first allotment list for KVS class 1 admissions was released on June 23. If there are seats available, a third allotment list will be released on July 5.

